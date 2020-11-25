Black Friday will look different this year, says Holly Quinlan, CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism.
“The pandemic will likely cause the days of people crowding stores and lining up in the dark to not happen this year,” Quinlan told the MDJ. “Over the past few years, many retailers have been opening on Thanksgiving Day, but this year many retailers have already announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, many of the Black Friday sales have arrived earlier, both in-store and online.”
In Cobb, Cumberland Mall and Town Center at Cobb will be closed Thursday, and national retailers including Target and Walmart will close their doors Wednesday evening until Friday.
Friday, mall hours will be earlier and longer to accommodate shoppers looking for holiday deals: Cumberland Mall’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Town Center will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Avenue East Cobb is offering a “gift with purchase” Friday of a $25 gift card for $150 or more spent at the shopping center, for up to $50 in gift cards for $300 or more spent between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., while supplies last. Mall hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, though individual store hours vary.
Pamela Chanin, marketing director at Avenue East Cobb, said the mall has seen higher foot traffic since students have been out of school.
"This promotion is something people really look forward to. We typically have a line out the door," she said. "We feel pretty optimistic about it. Many of our stores have incredible deals, 50% off the entire store, lots of specials throughout the mall."
At Avenue West Cobb, most stores will open at 9 a.m. Friday though some will open earlier, like GameStop and Kirklands at 7 a.m. The mall's deals include a special from 100% Chiropractic of $199 for three one-hour massages. Mall hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, with varying individual store hours.
Most Walmart stores will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. The brand is also offering spread-out savings online throughout November in its “Black Friday Deals for Days.”
Local Target stores will be open at their normal hours Friday, 7 a.m.– 11 p.m. Most Black Friday deals in stores can also be found online.
Quinlan urged shoppers to support small businesses this holiday season, following public health guidelines.
“This year more than ever, our local business owners need the community to support them during the holiday shopping season. Local businesses have taken a hit from the pandemic, and Cobb Travel & Tourism would like to encourage people to go support our small business in a safe way this holiday season,” she said.
“Residents and visitors to Cobb — and all destinations — should continue to observe the health recommendations of national and local public health organizations. These include washing your hands, refraining from touching your face, wearing a mask in public, and staying home if you are sick. Note that residents and visitors to Georgia are strongly encouraged to wear masks.”
