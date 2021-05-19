BioLife Plasma Services opened its fifth plasma donation center on May 15 at 425 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
This is the 10th center to open in the state and will bring more than 30 new jobs to the area.
Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, the parent company of BioLife, to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions for which there is often no alternative treatment.
For more information, visit https://www.biolifeplasma.com.
