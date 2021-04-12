Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers announced their top agents, based on 2020 production.
Twenty-nine members of the offices located in Cobb County were awarded for their performance during the previous year.
The Jamie Hook Team was named Top Team Sales for the East Cobb office and received the Silver Award. The Whitner Team was named Top Team (assisted) sales for the West Cobb office and earned the Silver Award. The Hollenkamp Team of the West Cobb office also received the Silver Award.
Allyce Arnold and Shay Brunson were awarded Top Individual Sales Associates for the East Cobb and West Cobb office respectively.
Shay Brunson, Shawn Hollenkamp and Derek Whitner of the West Cobb office were also recognized with the Platinum Award. John Grimes of the West Cobb office and Jamie Hook of the East Cobb office received the Gold Award. Allyce Arnold, Caroline Gamma and Larry Walker of the East Cobb office and Michael Brooks, Bernard A. Brown, Carol Davidson, Sharon Lydick and Shirley Wagner of the West Cobb office were given the Silver Award.
The following agents were presented with the Bronze Award - Cheryl Boncimino, Alicia Cazier, Kim Dever, Kaiya Dowtin, Kelli Godfrey, Waine Gray, Annmarie Grenga, Latonya Jones, Louise Keating, Sandra Manning, Davon Mitchell, Joseph Nelson, Cassandra Oliver, Andrea Paulinelli, Jeff Przybyla and Latoy Sawyer.
The Cobb County offices include 134 sales associates. The East Cobb office is located at 1050 East Piedmont Road Suite 120 in Marietta and the West Cobb office is located at 5087 Dallas Highway Suite 500 in Powder Springs.
To celebrate the success of their top agents, BHGRE Metro Brokers hosted a companywide virtual event, announcing who the award winners are, and all the ways they are being recognized.
For more information, visit metrobrokers.com.
