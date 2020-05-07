BG AD Group, 701 Whitlock Avenue, Suite J 45 in Marietta, announced that Amy S. Kargus is their new program and creative director.
As the executive producer of Trust Dale Radio, Kargus tripled the audience in less than six months. After noticing audiences shifting away from traditional radio, she spearheaded the program’s successful switch to a podcast format two years later.
