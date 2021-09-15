BG Ad Group and BG Podcast Networks have announced a partnership with Erick Erickson and Resurgent Radio LLC to offer advertising partnerships through network radio, podcasts, social media, streaming and other internet platforms.
Currently, Erickson can be heard daily on radio stations nationwide and via podcasts. His loyal following on all forms of communications, including social media, makes his endorsements a high-demand asset and valuable partnership for any company.
BG AD Group currently produces daily hyperlocal newspaper Podcasts for influencers and brands such as Marietta Daily Journal, Gwinnett Daily Post and Albany Herald.
For more information, contact Darien Southerland, president of BG Ad Group and BG Podcast Networks, at D.southerland@bgadgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.