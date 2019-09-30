United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced the promotion of Beth Hallock to president of Small Business Administration lending.
Hallock has over 35 years of industry experience. She most recently served as SBA National Sales manager for United. She will now oversee all aspects of the bank’s SBA team, including strategy, growth, product definition, training and sales.
She joined United two years ago. Since then, she’s been responsible for the management and growth of United’s craft beverage, dental, veterinary/medical and franchise verticals, as well as all SBA activities in the bank’s four-state footprint.
She is a graduate of Auburn University. Early in her career, she was recognized by SBA as Small Business Lender of the Year for Region 4. She was also recognized for her volunteer efforts with the Small Business Development Centers.
