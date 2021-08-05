Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Kennesaw at 2625 George Busbee Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
It offers 48 guest rooms and 11 suites. The guest rooms and suites at this newly renovated, interior corridor hotel feature a modern design with colorful accents and amenities such as large flat-screen televisions with multiple HBO and Cinemax channels, microwaves and mini fridges.
The hotel also has a 24-hour fitness center, seasonal outdoor pool, a complimentary hot breakfast each morning, free wireless internet throughout the hotel and a business center with free printing.
Rates start at $119 per night. Reservations may be booked by calling the hotel directly at 770-426-0045 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 800-WESTERN or visiting BestWestern.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.