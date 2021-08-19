Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that 39 FMG lawyers have been included in the 2022 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
The following lawyers were named for 2022 to The Best Lawyers in America: Jennifer Adair, Brad Adler, Jeff Alitz, Mike Athans, Marc Bardack, Janet Barringer, Brent Bean, John Bennett, Michael Giunta, Neil Hartzell, Michael Hill, Chuck Horn, Warren Hutchison, Jessica Kelly, Kevin Kenneally,
Mike Lord, Chris Lynch, Dana Maine, Steve Malitz, Bob Marcovitch, Ben Mathis, Wayne Melnick, Ken Menendez, Barry Miller, Joyce Mocek, Paul Piantino, Nancy Reimer, Philip Savrin, Casey Stansbury and Mike Weinberg.
The following lawyers were recognized for 2022 by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch: John Badagliacca, Mallory Ball, Nicolas Bohorquez, Tim Boughey, Tia Combs, Billy Gildea, Taryn Haumann, Eric Retter and Caitlin Tubbesing.
For more information, visit www.fmglaw.com.
