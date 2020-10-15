Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that Kathy Connelly, senior vice president of Corporate Services, was appointed to the Worldwide ERC Board of Directors.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Worldwide ERC is the relocation services industry trade group. WERC is a global organization that reaches a network of professionals, partners and stakeholders that include nearly 1,600 corporations and 10,000 service industry members across the globe.
The Board of Directors is tasked with identifying current issues and trends related to management practices for the movement of employees within the U.S. and between all countries.
With over 30 years in the industry, Connelly will soon celebrate her 27th anniversary with her company where she leads several key business initiatives and serves as the qualifying broker.
She has earned both her Senior Certified Relocation Professional and Global Mobility Specialist designations and is a three-time recipient of the meritorious service award from WERC. She will begin her three-year term on Jan. 1 along with the other 12 board members representing various segments of the global mobility eco-system.
For more information, visit www.BHHSGA.com.
