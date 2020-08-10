Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties announced that The Lee + Hill Group has joined the east Cobb office.
Specializing in the East Cobb-Marietta market, this real estate group of seven is led by CEOs Stephen Lee and Ashley Hill.
Completing the team are lead listing specialist Brent Payne, lead buyers specialist Katie Perkins and buye3rs specialists Karla Urrutia, Alex Aguilar and Brenda Martinez. Adding to their specialty several members are fluent in Spanish.
Combined, The Lee + Hill Group has over 20 years of real estate experience.
For more information, visit www.BHHSGA.com.
