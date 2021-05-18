Bentwater Golf Club, 100 Golf Links Drive in Acworth, announced the transition of the Club to a new management firm – Club Specialists Intl. as of May 1.
The Bentwater Golf Club course, a parkland-style Mike Dasher design that opened in 2000, is known for its views of Red Top Mountain.
The company also announced there will be some improvements made to the Club, which include renovation of all course bunkers, capital repairs to the clubhouse, new golf course maintenance equipment and a new fleet of golf carts in early 2022.
The following staff will continue on with the Club - Chris Connolly as the general manager, Cody Aaron as the golf course superintendent and Heidi Reed as the office manager.
For more information, visit www.bentwatergolf.com or call 770 529-9554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.