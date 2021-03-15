BenchMark Physical Therapy’s fourth outpatient clinic in Marietta has opened at 718 Cherokee Street NE, inside Legacy Brain & Spine.
The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
Clinic director Alex Stephens earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Georgia and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Georgia. He is a graduate of the Upstream Rehab Institute orthopedic residency and is certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist and in dry needling. His clinical interests include sports rehabilitation and vestibular rehabilitation.
BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, operates its Marietta, Marietta-Kennestone, Marietta-Highway 120 East and Marietta-West Cobb clinics. BenchMark also has some 80 clinics in the greater Atlanta area and more than 350 clinics in 12 states.
For more information, visit benchmarkpt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.