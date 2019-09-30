BenchMark Physical Therapy recently opened an outpatient clinic at 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Suite 140 in Kennesaw.
It will operate Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon Friday.
The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.
Clinic director Alex Stephens earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from The Medical University of South Carolina. He is certified in trigger point dry needling and is a certified athletic trainer.
For more information, call 770-627-2364 or visit BenchMarkPT.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.