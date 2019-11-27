BenchMark Physical Therapy recently opened an outpatient clinic at 5200 Dallas Highway, Suite 270 in Powder Springs.
The clinic's hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs. Clinic director James Fife earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. He is certified in advanced dry needling and in manual therapy.
For more information, call 770-485-3203 or visit BenchMarkPT.com.
