Fast-casual restaurant chain Bartaco will open a location at Vinings Jubilee next year, its fourth in metro Atlanta.
Paces Properties, which manages the shopping and dining center, announced the restaurant would move into the space formerly occupied by Mexican restaurant Guaco Joe's in the summer of 2022.
Providing "upscale street food" inspired by the beach cultures of Brazil, Uruguay and southern California, Bartaco offers — in addition to tacos, of course — freshly-squeezed juices, cocktails and "beer straight out of the bottle," according to a news release announcing the opening.
David Cochran, CEO of Paces Properties, said he and Bartaco co-founder Scott Lawton grew up together in Vinings.
"When David called me to tell me about this special location, I knew I wanted it to be our next home for bartaco,” Lawton said in a prepared statement. “Vinings holds many memories for both of us, and we’re looking forward to bringing a taste of the bartaco life to the neighborhood.”
Bartaco already sports locations in Atlanta's Chastain Park, Inman Park and West Midtown neighborhoods.
For more information, visit viningsjubilee.com or pacesproperties.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.