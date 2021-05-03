Bank of America has named Terri Block of Cobb County as market executive of Bank of America Atlanta.
Block succeeds Jill Toth, who announced her retirement earlier this month following a 26-year career with the company.
As market executive, Block will help connect the banking and investment resources offered through the bank’s eight lines of business to companies, families and individuals across metro Atlanta. She will also help deploy Bank of America’s resources to address local social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity and build strong communities.
She has worked with Bank of America for seven years and has extensive experience working in the Atlanta community through previous government, corporate and non-profit roles. She participates in the bank’s diversity and inclusion efforts and multiple employee networks, including a leadership role with the bank’s Atlanta chapter for women. She also serves as a member of Emory University’s Board of Visitors and WorkSource Atlanta’s board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.