W.S. Badcock Corporation has added Marietta to its Badcock Home Furniture & More locations in the Southeastern U.S.
There will be a ribbon-cutting event on Sept. 13 at 12:30 p.m. The event will feature speeches from the company’s executive team and community leaders, live music from local radio stations, 107.5 & 97.5 WAMJ-FM, and a donation to YELLS, a local charity, to offer support to the community.
The new store, located in the Austell Plaza Shopping Center at 3701 Austell Road SW, Suite 101 in Marietta, has 13,688 square feet of retail space and will employ eight associates.
Badcock Home Furniture & More operates 367 stores in eight states and carries a complete line of home furniture, along with appliances, bedding and electronics.
For more information, visit www.badcock.com.
