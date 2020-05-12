MARIETTA — Have an ax to grind after being quarantined? One Marietta business would have you throw one instead.
American Axes, located at 821 Livingston Ct. Suite G at an office park in Marietta, recently reopened for business after being closed due to coronavirus concerns.
The ax-throwing facility was closed after March 22 and reopened with some new procedures to mitigate risk of exposure and spread of the virus.
The pandemic swept across Georgia and the United States in just the third month of operation for American Axes, which opened in January to about 5,000 customers in the first two months, owner Dan Fisher told the MDJ.
They didn’t wait for the governor’s stay-at-home order, Fisher said, because business had been slow.
“We had a 95% drop of people coming,” he said.
Other than Fisher, there are four ax-throwing coaches at the facility.
“I’m super proud that we were able to pay our employees throughout the whole time we were closed,” the owner said. “Obviously it stinks to be closed, but I’ve got the positive mindset that at least it didn’t happen in January.”
When Gov. Brian Kemp authorized reopening many of the state’s nonessential businesses and a competitor reopened, Fisher was flooded with phone calls from customers asking when his store would be open, too.
American Axes took two weeks to come up with its current plan, which includes requiring reservations for ax-throwing limiting groups to six with a total occupancy limit of 16. Some stations are closed off to promote social distancing, and employees are to frequently sanitize surfaces and ax handles after each group uses them.
“I didn’t want to just jump into it. Just because I could, it didn’t necessarily feel like it was the right thing to do,” he said. “When the phone started to ring, with people asking if we were opening or planning to reopen, that made me feel more comfortable that now is the time some people would be willing to come out and wanting to have this activity.”
Chris Arnold, a regular at American Axes, said he and his wife, Courtney Arnold, had to come back the day it was open again. He wore an American Axes hoodie while he threw axes.
“It’s a dope place, it’s really cool. the entertainment is awesome,” Chris Arnold said. “Day number one, we had to be here for the reopening.”
Valerie Ransom said she found American Axes on Groupon and brought her husband, son and a couple of family friends because they had never thrown axes before. She said she was glad to get out to spend time with her family, who had traveled from Douglasville to try the new activity.
“It was something none of us had ever done,” she said. “This is fun because ...it’s actually doing something, hanging out with friends and family, trying to learn a different skill.
American Axes is offering free ax-throwing for “frontline responders” including health care workers like doctors and nurses and medical researchers, as well as police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians through May 17. Fisher said he plans to do a similar promotion for people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus.
The ax-throwing facility is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. Fridays, 3-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Throwing is available only through a reservation. For more information, visit www.american-axes.com.
