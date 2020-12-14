IEC Atlanta/Georgia Chapters celebrated and awarded members and guests with accolades and prizes while bringing the 2020 year to a close.
The event, hosted at Maggiano’s Little Italy at Cumberland on Dec. 4, normally caters to around 200 guests but was whittled to a ballroom of around 90 attendees due to COVID-19 guidelines.
A lunch was served while guests enjoyed an open bar, entertainment from comedian Sean Reynolds and raffle prizes delivered to some lucky attendees, throughout the afternoon. IEC Atlanta’s Chapter Board president Bob Harmon gave a welcome and jumped right to the acknowledgement of the contractors receiving membership awards.
Membership anniversaries were:
- 5-Year Membership: D&L Electric, Electrical Communications, Electrical Contracting Services, GL West Electric, J.D. Gaddis Electrical Contractors, North Cobb Electrical Services, Rogers Electric and Schebler.
- 10 Year Membership: Donnelly Electrical Services.
- 15 Years Membership: ATS Electrical Enterprises and Phillips Electrical Technologies.
- 20 Years Membership: Ask Kay Electrical Contractors, EWM Electric and Fife Electric.
- 25 Years Membership: Gaines Electric Company.
- 30 Years Membership: Ace Electric and Ozburn Electrical Contractors.
- 35 Years Membership: Penco Electrical Contractors.
- 40 Years Membership: Metropower.
- 45 Years Membership: Henderson Electric Company.
Partner and contractor members are awarded based on their commitment and impact to the electrical industry and IEC. The 2020 IEC award winners were:
- Industry Award: Pete and Pam Frey of A4, Inc.
- Manufacturer of the Year: Brennen Sowell, Milwaukee.
- Distributor of the Year: Jimmy Nall, Mayer Electric Supply.
- Specialty Partner of the Year: Chris Caiaccio of Kilpatrick Townsend.
- President’s Award: Tom LeMay of Metropower.
- Contractor of the Year: Darren Lodge of Excel Electrical Technologies.
The new 2021 Board was sworn in and retiring board members Chad Brooks and Tom LeMay were acknowledged. Executive director Niel Dawson gave a year-end review of IEC Atlanta/GA chapters.
IEC’s 2021 Board of Directors consists of board president Steve Askea, Ask-Kay Electrical Contractors; vice-president Darren Lodge, Excel Electrical Technologies; secretary/treasurer Nick Young, Putzel Electrical Contractors; vice president of partners Chris Caiaccio, Kilpatrick Townsend; past president Bob Harmon, Harmon Electric; and board members Greg Holloway, EC Services Inc.; John Waldrop, Titan Electric of Georgia LLC; Jerry Wartko, Capital City Electric; and Tom Young, Penco Electrical Contractors Inc.
IEC is a trade association for merit shop electrical contractors and offers a wide array of training programs for apprentices and experienced electricians.
For more information, contact Dawson at 770-242-9277 or niel.dawson@iecatlantaga.org.
