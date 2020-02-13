The Delta Community Credit Union Philanthropic Fund awarded on Feb. 12 a total of $20,000 to two Cobb-based charities working to end child hunger and support job-readiness for disabled youth.
In a ceremony at the credit union’s Dallas Highway branch in Marietta, CEO Hank Halter presented a check for $10,000 to Marietta-based MUST Ministries to support its Neighborhood Pantry Program, a network of food pantries located inside 35 public schools in Cobb and Cherokee counties. School district data shows nearly 50,000 Cobb County students are food-insecure. Since being hungry negatively affects behavior and academic performance, providing access to food resources within schools helps students succeed.
The Tommy Nobis Center received a $10,000 grant to fund its Early Youth Employment Services program, which serves hundreds of metro Atlanta youth who have disabilities. The innovative program offers customized job training, education and life skills training right inside high schools throughout Atlanta, and also in community-based summer programs. The EYES program helps disabled students prepare to successfully enter the adult workforce.
Throughout 2020, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will invest a total of $100,000 to nonprofits committed to financial literacy, STEM/STEAM education and youth development.
For more information, visit DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
