Avison Young principal and broker Doug Eidson recently closed on a 10,000 square foot lease renewal for ServisFirst Bank at 300 Galleria Parkway.
Part of the Atlanta Galleria Office Park complex, 300 Galleria Parkway is a Class A, 20-story office building near the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Akers Mill Square and The Battery across 1-285.
Founded in 2005, ServisFirst Bank, with assets in excess of $8 billion, is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market.
