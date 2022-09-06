AutoNation USA opens Kennesaw store Staff reports Sep 6, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 AutoNation USA Kennesaw, 2275 Barrett Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw. Special AutoNation USA Kennesaw, 2275 Barrett Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw. Special Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AutoNation Inc. announced the opening of AutoNation USA Kennesaw at 2275 Barrett Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw.The first AutoNation USA store in the state and one of 18 AutoNation retail dealerships and service centers in Georgia, the Kennesaw store will bring 32 new jobs to the region.AutoNation USA Kennesaw is the 12th AutoNation USA store to open in the U.S. The company plans to operate more than 130 AutoNation USA stores from coast to coast by the end of 2026. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.For more information, visit AutoNationUSA.com or call 770-499-7250. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now William Lako: Taxes and custody—when a minor inherits an IRA Hillgrove downs Creekview in defensive battle View Most Recent Print Edition Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists See Who Won Press Releases contributed sponsored ’58 Foundations Partners with Sudoc to Bring a More Sustainable Mold Removal Solution to Marietta Submit A Press Release
