Autobell Car Wash, which has three Cobb County locations, will have a fundraiser benefitting the American Heart Association's 2020 Heart Walk.
Starting Monday and going through Feb. 9, all of the company's 84 locations will donate $1 from the sale of every Rain Repellent Special car wash. Autobell has three Cobb locations - 3325 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; 4865 Floyd Road SW in Mableton; and 3028 Canton Road in Marietta.
For more information, visit autobell.com.
