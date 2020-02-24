The Atlanta REALTORS Association, the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its January 2020 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta.
The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service, provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
In January, residential sales were at 3,280, an increase of 7.8% from the previous year.
The average and median sales prices continued to gain traction and outpace 2019’s figures, with positive gains. The median sales price in January was $273,000, an increase of 7.1% from last January. The average sales price was $336,000, up 6% from the previous year.
The Atlanta area housing inventory totaled 11,483 units in January, a decrease of 10.9% from January 2019. New listings totaled 4,173, down 9.8% from January 2019 and up 48.4% from the previous month. The month’s supply over a 12-month period decreased to 2.3 months.
Comparing the sales of the largest metro counties:
- Cobb had 540 total units sold with a median sales price of $295,000 and an average sales price of $351,000.
- DeKalb had 392 total units sold with a median sales price of $249,000 and an average sales price of #324,000.
- Fulton had 667 total units sold with a median sales price of $340,000 and an average sales price of $457,000.
- Gwinnett had 694 total units sold with a median sales price of $267,000 and an average sales price of $290,000.
For more information, contact Atlanta REALTORS at 404-250-0051.
