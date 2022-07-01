Dimension Hospitality unveils Cobb County’s second largest hotel ballroom at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The new facility features 25,000 square feet of space, including a divisible 11,000 square foot grand ballroom, outdoor terraces and an event lawn, capable of accommodating up to 1,200 guests.
To meet requests for a variety of options, the Atlanta Marriott NW incorporated:
3 room Executive Suite featuring a Boardroom with seating for 12, a private lounge area and food break area.
Expansive pre-function areas including three event hubs with ample power and data ports and abundant seating suitable for impromptu conversations and collaboration.
Lush outdoor event lawn.
Two grand outdoor terraces flanking the entrance.
Studio Architects of Atlanta incorporated clerestory windows surrounding the perimeter of the Grand Ballroom providing abundant natural light. The ballroom’s 22-foot ceiling uses pin lights to highlight architectural elements and emphasize the spacious feeling. The private grand entrance features a lit staircase and an illuminated three-tiered fountain. A free-flowing art installation highlights the ceilings of two breakout nodes.
Technology enhancements, new linen-less tables and chairs and other fixtures, including a state-of-the-art modular boardroom table, complete the $26 million expansion.
