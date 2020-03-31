Atlanta Gas Light announced that it is hiring to fill approximately 200 permanent positions within the company based throughout Georgia.
These jobs grew out of a recently concluded proceeding at the Georgia Public Service Commission, where the commission approved significant increases in customer service levels and a program to address the company’s aging workforce and enhanced safety measures.
The company is looking for skilled field technicians with experience in all weather conditions, pipefitting and plumbing, with a preference for those who have worked in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning fields.
For more information, visit www.atlantagaslight.com/about-us/careers.
