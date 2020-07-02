Atlanta Gas Light is helping customers facing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19 by connecting them to energy assistance funds and providing energy saving measures to help keep bills manageable as the pandemic continues.
Atlanta Gas Light owns and operates the infrastructure that delivers natural gas to customers’ homes, but they receive bills from one of 16 retail natural gas marketers selling fuel across the state. While the Georgia Public Service Commission has approved resuming service disconnections for nonpayment this month, financial assistance and payment programs are available to all customers seeking to maintain service.
Customers should contact their natural gas marketer about financial assistance or payment programs available.
The following agencies and resources can help those experiencing financial strain:
- Call United Way for a referral to assistance programs by dialing 211 from anywhere within the state.
- The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded energy assistance program that helps low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs during the heating season. Eligibility is based on several factors, including fuel type, geographic region, household size and income. Call 404-657-3426 or 877-423-4746.
- Those who are having trouble paying bills can reach out to ClearPoint, a national, nonprofit credit counseling agency at 800-251-2227 or 866-559-8198 for Spanish or visit clearpoint.org.
- Customers 65 years of age or older who have a total annual combined household income of $25,520 or less are eligible for up to a $14 monthly discount on their base charge. Natural gas service must be in the customer's name to be eligible. Get the online application at atlantagaslight.com.
- Hope Works helps low-income widows throughout Georgia with weatherization assistance for homes, gas furnace repairs and general maintenance. Call 404-872-0167 or visit www.hopeworks4us.org.
Other local assistance is available at:
- Heating Energy Assistance Team at 678-406-0212 (option 1), info@heatga.org or heatga.org.
- Project Share of the Salvation Army at 800-257-4273 or salvationarmyatlanta.org/project-share.
- St. Vincent DePaul Society at 770-458-9607 or svdpgeorgia.org.
For more information, visit https://www.atlantagaslight.com/residential/ways-to-save.html.
