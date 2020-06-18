Marietta-based Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage opened a Cartersville office on June 1.
The office is located at 319 N. Tennessee Street in the downtown Cartersville.
The location is the result of a merger with Fit Realty. The entire 20-agent Fit Realty team joined Atlanta Communities and the office will continue to be run by Cartersville native Alex Bonds. The office will serve a broad, northern metro Atlanta region, including Bartow, Cherokee, Paulding, Gordon, Floyd and Polk counties.
Bonds plans to double the number of agents in the Cartersville office by year-end.
Atlanta Communities is the 32nd largest independent real estate brokerage in the U.S., according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 ranking compiled by transaction sides. In 2019, the firm had over $2.5 billion in sales and more than 8,400 properties sold.
For more information, visit www.AtlantaCommunities.net.
