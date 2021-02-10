The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals program will have a Leadership Luncheon featuring keynote speaker Dr. DeRetta Rhodes on Thursday.
Dr. Rhodes will speak on dealing with difficult bosses, understanding one's work personality and how to build relationships and find mentors.
She joined the Atlanta Braves in 2019 as senior vice president of Human Resources, overseeing people capital initiatives for the organization’s Major League, Minor League and The Battery Atlanta operations.
Prior to joining the Braves, Dr. Rhodes was the executive vice president/chief human resources officer of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, vice president of human resources at First Data, vice president of Human Resources for Turner Broadcasting and held leadership positions at Ernst & Young, ADP, HomeGrocer.com and YUM Brand.
Registration is still open to attend the luncheon virtually. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Registration is free and open to members and non-members at www.cobbchamber.org/events. A Zoom link will be sent in a registration confirmation email.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.