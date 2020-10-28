Dr. Stanley Fineman of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, who sees patients at the Kennestone and East Cobb offices, has been chosen as the 2020 recipient of the Gold Headed Cane Award by the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.
This is the most prestigious award the ACAAI offers as it recognizes professional achievement. ACAAI is a professional medical association of more than 6,000 allergist-immunologists and allied health professionals. Dr. Fineman will formally receive the award during the 2020 ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting, which will be held virtually Nov. 13-15.
Dr. Fineman has been an active participant in numerous ACAAI committees dating back to 1982. He served on the important Practice Parameters Task Force helping to develop best practice guidelines for allergists. He was on the ACAAI Board of Regents for more than 12 years and was the 2011-2012 president of ACAAI. In recent years, he served on the Board of Directors for the World Allergy Organization. He continues in his role as editor in chief of the publication Allergy Watch and recently has been a co-host for the podcast Allergy Talk.
For more information, visit AtlantaAllergy.com.
