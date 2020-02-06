The Battery Atlanta announced that it has partnered with ASW Distillery to bring a third location to Atlanta.
The new space will feature a tasting room, a production facility to house stills, a small batch bottling operation and a cocktail program.
Jim Chasteen and Charlie Thompson started ASW Distillery in 2011. Justin Manglitz, a world-class master distiller, joined his fellow University of Georgia alumni in 2015. ASW was the first whiskey distillery in the City of Atlanta since the American Prohibition. The manufacturer released Fiddler Bourbon and Resurgens Rye in addition to awarding the state its first-ever Double Gold Medal with its Duality Double Malt.
ASW Distillery will offer The Battery Atlanta’s visitors public tasting hours and walk-up tour experiences. The cocktail programs will educate participants on how to prepare whiskey cocktails and the history behind them. ASW will also introduce and distill a new vodka and gin onsite at The Battery Atlanta.
The 3,514 square-foot space will be located across from Good Game powered by Topgolf Swing Suite on the corner of Legends Place and Battery Avenue. It is scheduled to open in late spring.
