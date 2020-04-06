As COVID-19 has rippled around the globe in recent weeks, Americans have quickly found themselves facing a health care-related concern that was unfathomable only few short weeks ago.
In the face of such a fast evolving situation that is impacting health, habits and finances, thankfully there is at least a small sliver of good news…the majority of health insurers in the United States have stepped up to confirm that they will now be providing enhanced coverage as a result of COVID-19 and in the hopes of eliminating barriers to care for their insured members.
Undoubtedly, coverage will vary by insurer and policy, but there are several areas of consistency among carriers that warrant examination here.
COVID-19 Screenings: First and foremost, most insurance carriers have proactively announced that they will be providing 100% coverage (without a requirement of copays or other cost-sharing requirements) for physician ordered diagnostic testing related to COVID-19.
Although the initial diagnostic testing by the CDC was provided free of charge, as more and more commercial providers begin to test for COVID-19, access to free testing will be a welcome benefit for patients, will reduce the degree to which cost will serve as a disincentive for testing and, as a result, will increase the ability for those carrying the virus to identify that fact and initiate efforts to avoid infecting others.
Several insurers are actually going one step further and will be sending care packages to those who are confirmed to have COVID-19. These care packages will commonly include over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms and personal and household cleaning supplies to protect others in the home from exposure.
Enhanced Telemedicine Offerings: In light of the reality that physician offices, urgent care facilities, and emergency rooms can by default expose visitors to illnesses, many insurance carriers are enhancing their telemedicine offerings to enable zero copay telemedicine and video visits for the next several months. For individuals with compromised immune systems, those with an easily diagnosed issue; e.g., pink eye, or others who would just prefer the convenience of interacting with a physician via video or phone before embarking on an in-person visit, telemedicine can provide a very attractive, convenient and, especially now, affordable solution.
Early Prescription Drug Refills: In light of concern regarding patient’s ability to refill prescription drugs, some carriers have relaxed their refill timing requirements such that members can proactively obtain early refills either in person or via mail order for an extra 30 or 90 day supply, as appropriate.
Given the fast evolving nature of the nation’s COVID-19 response, more adjustments to health insurance coverage related to COVID-19 are almost assuredly coming; however, it is encouraging that, in a time of uncertainty, the health insurance industry is uniformly and proactively working to ensure to remove both logistical and financial barriers to care.
David Bottoms is the president of The Bottoms Group, LLC and a principal of TBX Benefit Partners.
