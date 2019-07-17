Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators announced the opening of a new office in Marietta.
The Chattahoochee Service Center at 551 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 104 in Marietta is Arrow's 121st office and third residential office in Marietta. The company now has 30 offices serving metro Atlanta, which includes the recently opened 120th office in Decatur.
Family owned and operated since 1964, Arrow Exterminators is the sixth largest pest and termite control company in the U.S., ranked by revenue.
For more information, visit arrowexterminators.com.
