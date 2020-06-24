Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators announced that Frank Roy of Marietta was among three internal promotions within the company’s Executive Committee.
Roy will continue to serve on the Executive Committee and lead Arrow’s Commercial Division with his promotion to senior vice president of Commercial.
He has been in the pest control industry for over 30 years and with Arrow Exterminators for eight years, where he started as a commercial evaluator in 2012. Since then, he has held several positions in the company within the Commercial Division, including vice president of Commercial.
For more information, visit arrowexterminators.com.
