The Atlanta Regional Commission has extended the application deadline for the agency’s annual Development of Excellence Awards.
The awards, which recognize planning and development projects that improve quality of life for metro Atlanta residents, are now due on Aug. 7.
Broadly, ARC is seeking nominations that advance resiliency and equity in the region. Winning projects and plans will be created for a metro Atlanta that is inclusive in its growth and prosperity. Nominations should also support the goals of the Atlanta Region’s Plan, contributing to improved quality of life, transit accessibility, housing affordability and economic development.
Winners are announced at the annual State of the Region Breakfast, which will take place on Oct. 30.
For more information, visit https://atlantaregional.org/community-development/comprehensive-planning/developments-of-excellence-awards/.
