Arc 3 Communications, 145 Church Street, Suite 290 in Marietta, announced that they have hired Hampton Mills as a new account executive.
A veteran of numerous state and federal political campaigns, Mills most recently served as head of Voter Outreach and Strategy for the campaign of U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia.
Founded in 2011, Arc 3 Communications is a agency that specializes in content, digital and advocacy services for clients.
For more information, visit https://arc3communications.com/.
