Each year, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce recognizes the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and the economy through the Small Business of the Year awards.
Applications for the 2020 awards are available online and are based on the Small Business Administration standards demonstrating achievement in growth, community involvement, employee benefits and adversity among other criteria.
To submit an application, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/CWT/EXTERNAL/WCPAGES/WCWEBINPUT/SBOY_APPLICATION.ASPX.
While not eligible for the Small Business of the Year award, the Chamber will also be recognizing deserving start-up businesses who are growing their success in the county. These companies who have been in business for less than three years are encouraged to apply for the Business to Watch award.
To submit an application, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/CWT/EXTERNAL/WCPAGES/WCWEBINPUT/SBOY_BUSINESS%20TO%20WATCH_APP.ASPX.
Residents can also submit a nomination of a small business at https://www.cobbchamber.org/CWT/EXTERNAL/WCPAGES/WCWEBINPUT/SBOYNOMINATIONS.ASPX.
