The Cobb Chamber of Commerce announced that business leaders can apply to join the CEO Roundtable.
The group provides a venue for presidents and CEOs to meet monthly with their own peer group in an atmosphere that fosters entrepreneurial thinking and encourages teamwork to accomplish individual goals. The program is designed to provide participants with their own confidential "board of advisors" who can assist with business challenges by presenting solutions for discussion.
Each roundtable group is made up of CEOs from 12 to 18 non-competing businesses. The program will start in October.
All applications must be submitted by Aug. 24. Apply at https://www.cobbchamber.org/CWT/EXTERNAL/WCPAGES/WCWEBINPUT/CEO%20ROUNDTABLE%20APPLICATION.ASPX.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.