The Cobb2020 Partnership and the Cobb Chamber sponsor an annual Health Hero Award recognizing qualified individuals and agencies who have made a significant positive impact on the health of the Cobb community.
Each year, the efforts of one individual and one business to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure are awarded. Through the first half of 2020, hundreds of Health Heroes have stepped up to assist local businesses and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, displaying strong determination to protect employees and ensuring people have what they need to continue to work, live and play safely.
To be considered for the award, prospective nominees must:
- Provide health and wellness services, support health issues or support the healthcare workforce in Cobb County.
- Currently live or work in the county. Organizations must have a location in the county.
- Be a member of the Cobb Chamber.
The application deadline is July 17. Apply at cobbchamber.org/healthhero. The award will be presented during the Cobb Chamber’s Healthcare & Biotech Industry Council meeting on Sept. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.