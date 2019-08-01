The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Georgia Automotive Awards.
“Georgia’s automotive industry has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, creating jobs, investment and opportunity for communities across our state,” said GDEcD commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Georgia’s fantastic automotive companies and suppliers and recognizing their hard work, innovation and dedication to the Peach State.”
The Georgia Automotive Awards began in 2016, in an effort to elevate the industry’s profile and celebrate its collective accomplishments. This year, companies will be recognized in the following categories - Automotive Innovation, Automotive Supplier of the Year, Community Impact and Leader of the Year. Anyone may nominate a company and companies can nominate themselves for an award.
Applications will be open through Sept. 13 and winners will be announced in the fall.
For more information, visit www.georgia.org/GAAutoAwards.
