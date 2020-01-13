The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced on Monday that longtime Bartow County community partner Anheuser-Busch will expand operations at its facility in Cartersville, generating an $85 million investment and 12 new jobs.
The expansion will support the creation of new brewing capabilities at the facility.
Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville location, which opened in 1993, brews more than 20 of the company’s brands and is the original producer of canned emergency drinking water for disaster relief. The Cartersville facility was Anheuser-Busch’s first brewery to be certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to brew and package Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Global Commerce Division on this competitive project in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, the city of Cartersville Electric System and the Altus Group.
For more information, visit https://www.anheuser-busch.com/about/breweries-and-tours/cartersville-ga.html.
