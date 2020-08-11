Marietta-based The McGee Group, a family-owned, American eyewear company, announced that Amy Moore, vice president of Product Development, has been named to Vision Monday’s Most Influential Women in Optical Report.
Moore was named to the publication’s “Rising Star” list, which honors women who are deemed “up-and-comers” in their careers and at their companies.
In its 18th year, Vision Monday’s Most Influential Women in Optical Report honors women who have made a difference in the eyewear industry, ranging from their leadership, visionary approach to their job and how they give back to their colleagues, patients and communities.
At The McGee Group, Moore manages a team who are responsible for product development and design. As part of her work, she leads the design process for several of the company’s premier brand partners, including Badgley Mischka, Vera Bradley and Life is Good.
