Weingarten Realty announced that America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is leasing 3,400 square feet at Lakeside Marketplace at Cobb Parkway near Mars Hill Road in Acworth.
The shopping center has over 130,000 square feet of retail space. It has a strong national tenant line-up that includes Super Target, Ross Dress for Less and Petco. It will also soon feature a Michaels and Ulta.
America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, with over 700 retail stores across the country, is headquartered in metro Atlanta.
It carries a wide selection of designer eyeglass frames, contact lenses and eyeglass accessories. Eye exams are available by a professional optometrist or one can bring in an outside prescription.
For more information, visit www.americasbest.com or www.weingarten.com.
