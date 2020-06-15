Alex Bateman has been named CEO of Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County.
In this new position, Bateman will work closely with the Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Board of Directors and executive team to lead one of the nation’s largest orthopaedic practices, with more than 100 physicians and 24 locations across the Atlanta area.
Dr. John Gleason and Dr. Douglas Lundy, who have served as co-presidents of Resurgens Orthopaedics since 2015 and 2014 respectively, decided to step down from the operational aspects of their posts and concentrate fully on their surgical practices, which resulted in the creation of the CEO position and a search for the right candidate.
Prior to joining Resurgens Orthopaedics as CEO, Bateman’s most recent role was at United Surgical Partners as president of operations for the East Division, a territory that covers 10 states and 60 surgical centers. At the same time, he served as executive director at Resurgens Orthopaedics for five years.
He also worked at DaVita, where he led a mergers and acquisitions team that completed hundreds of transactions and joint ventures in the dialysis and vascular access space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.