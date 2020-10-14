Alair, a custom home building and remodeling company with offices across the U.S. and Canada, announced that it is opening a Marietta office.
The company will have an outdoor, socially-distanced ribbon-cutting event on Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will feature a "Dime A Dog" theme and have hotdogs, apple-flavored treats and drinks.
It will also feature veterans from the Veteran's Empowerment Organization and dachshunds from the Metro Atlanta Dachshund Group. All funds raised during the event will be donated to Little Paws Dachsund Rescue.
Alair's newest partner Dale Contant is stepping away from his legacy company of Atlanta Design & Build.
For more information, visit https://www.alairhomes.com.
