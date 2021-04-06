Team members from Alair Homes Marietta recently enjoyed an outdoor meeting with NARI Atlanta, the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.
Partner H. Dale Contant is a past NARI Atlanta president, served as NARI National president, and two terms as chairman of the Board of the national organization.
Alair Homes Marietta team members have earned Master Certified Remodeler, Certified Kitchen Bath Remodeler, Certified Project Manager and Universal Design Certified Professional NARI credentials through strenuous study and exams. They recertify annually benefiting from NARI’s continuing education programs and networking opportunities.
