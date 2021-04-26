Alair Homes Marietta, formerly Atlanta Design & Build, has been named among the Best Luxury Home Remodelers by Home Builder Digest magazine.
The publication cited the company’s “overwhelming list of accolades from the industry’s acclaimed institutions and publications," and featured a national award-winning bathroom remodel that transformed an outdated, dysfunctional space into a spa-like retreat with a luxurious walk-in shower with a heated tile bench and floor, as well as an infrared sauna for two.
For more information, visit https://www.homebuilderdigest.com/the-best-luxury-home-remodelers-in-the-us/.
