AgGeorgia Farm Credit has announced that dividends totaling $13,953,640 have been declared by its board of directors.
Receipt by members is anticipated the first week of April with over $648,000 of the total going to residents in Cobb and the bordering counties.
This marks the 32nd consecutive year the cooperative has returned profits to its members through its Patronage Refund Program, with over $382 million in cash being paid out since 1988. The refund, from 2019 earnings, consists of more than $4.1 million in cash and over $9.7 million in allocated surplus, with the surplus portion to be used to maintain the capital position of the cooperative and returned to members at a later date.
For more information, visit www.aggeorgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.