The Associated General Contractors of Georgia announced that Anthony Gorzelnik, a superintendent with Marietta-based McCarthy Building Companies, received the prestigious Safety Leadership Award.
The Safety Leadership Award is presented annually to one field supervisor who manages their project sites with no loss-time accidents or recordables, and demonstrates commitment to providing a safe work environment, uncompromising leadership, building a safety culture and caring for and respecting fellow workers.
A 16-year veteran of the construction industry, including more than 12 of those years with McCarthy, Gorzelnik has overseen the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Landside Modernization, a $265 million revitalization that included the construction of canopies over the north and south terminal roadways while simultaneous upgrades were completed on the exterior facades. His key areas of focus were the roadways, parking garages, and upper roadways.
This meant that Gorzelnik was not only in charge of keeping his workforce safe, but the general public as well. The airport remained completely operational throughout the duration of construction.
For more information, visit www.agcga.org.
