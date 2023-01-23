Acworth plant wins award Staff reports Jan 23, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Adopt-A-Mile Business Group award for 2022 was given to Old Castle Infrastructure recently won the award for their quarterly litter cleanups. Special Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldcastle Infrastructure Acworth plant recently earned the Keep Cobb Beautiful Adopt-A-Mile Business Group of the Year award for 2022. After noticing the amount of litter dropped on the road outside the plant, Oldcastle volunteers launched a quarterly cleanup. They average 20 bags of litter each cleanup. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Mostly Mutts Market opens in Acworth KSU student who started contracting business opens store in Cobb Circles Cobb appoints executive director Moore Colson announces promotions GREG TEAGUE: The Best Investments for Your Company View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored LGE Foundation donates $303,317 to local nonprofits; surpasses $2 million giving milestone sponsored Covid-19 Prompts Shift in How Medical Care is Delivered in North Fulton Submit A Press Release
